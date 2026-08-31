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Home / Punjab / Elderly woman mauled by stray dogs in Moga, locals demand action

Elderly woman mauled by stray dogs in Moga, locals demand action

This is the third canine attack in Moga in the recent time

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 02:09 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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​In a fresh incident highlighting the persistent menace of stray dogs in the district, an elderly woman in Inder Singh Gill Nagar of Moga was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of aggressive stray dogs on Monday.

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​The victim was initially taken to the local Civil Hospital for emergency medical care. However, owing to the severity of her bite wounds and deep tissue injuries, attending doctors referred her to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for advanced treatment.

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This is the third canine attack in Moga in the recent time.

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The latest attack has reignited severe public outrage, with local residents sharply criticising the district administration and municipal authorities for taking only symbolic action following previous fatal attacks.

​After a 50-year-old farm labourer, Sarabjit Singh of Kapure village, was mauled to death on Bhindra Road, followed just a day later by another attack on two farm workers in the same belt, the Municipal Corporation launched a short-lived drive some days back.

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After a protest by the residents and a lot of hue and cry, the authorities made to capture around two dozen stray dogs over a two-day period. However, residents allege this exercise was a mere "cosmetic formality" designed to placate immediate public fury.

Locals point out that because these temporary measures failed to address the root of the problem through sustained sterilisation and population control, residents—especially senior citizens and children—continue to fall prey to aggressive canine packs on city streets.

While DC Moga Sagar Setia assured relief in the problem, the repeated incidents have created widespread panic across local neighbourhoods, where residents now fear walking alone during early mornings and late evening hours.

​Community leaders and civic activists have reiterated their demand that the Moga Municipal Corporation move past short-term public relations exercises and implement a continuous, large-scale Animal Birth Control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination campaign to ensure long-term public safety.

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