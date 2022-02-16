Elect 'real' poor: Bhagwant Mann in Bhadaur

Bhadaur/Moga, February 15
In high-stakes battle for the Bhadaur constituency, from where CM Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting, AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann intensified his campaign on Tuesday, urging people to differentiate between the “real and fake” poor.
“A ‘crorepati poor’ has come to the constituency as he is mistaken that we do not know anything. All Bhadaur residents are keenly watching the ‘real poor’ versus the ‘fake poor’,” he said. AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke is contesting against Channi, who is being projected as the “poor” CM by the Congress. In Moga, Mann asked the people to rid the state of dishonest politicians who had looted it for 70 years.
Mann also joined a protest outside a police station, seeking justice for two women killed in a road accident. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza