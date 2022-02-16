Elect 'real' poor: Bhagwant Mann in Bhadaur

Tribune News Service

Bhadaur/Moga, February 15

In high-stakes battle for the Bhadaur constituency, from where CM Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting, AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann intensified his campaign on Tuesday, urging people to differentiate between the “real and fake” poor.

“A ‘crorepati poor’ has come to the constituency as he is mistaken that we do not know anything. All Bhadaur residents are keenly watching the ‘real poor’ versus the ‘fake poor’,” he said. AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke is contesting against Channi, who is being projected as the “poor” CM by the Congress. In Moga, Mann asked the people to rid the state of dishonest politicians who had looted it for 70 years.

Mann also joined a protest outside a police station, seeking justice for two women killed in a road accident. —

