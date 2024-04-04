Election Commission: Keep tabs on drug smuggling

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday instructed all DCs, CPs and SSPs to increase vigil to prevent smuggling of drugs, liquor and cash into the state in view of the Lok Sabha poll in 2024.

In a meeting held here today, the EC team led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar asked the officials to make all required arrangements at polling stations to ensure ease of voting in the upcoming election in the state. The team also told the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for central forces deputed in the state on the security duty during polling.

Detailed information was sought from all districts regarding liquor and drug seizures after the enforcement of the code of conduct.

CEO Sibin C said special attention was being given to increase the number of model polling stations. He said directions had been issued to further enhance facilities at each polling station.

