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Home / Punjab / Election Commission reviews poll preparedness, EVM checks to begin on November 12

Election Commission reviews poll preparedness, EVM checks to begin on November 12

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission (EC) held a review meeting with Punjab election officials and enforcement agencies to assess preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by a delegation comprising senior deputy election commissioners, director generals and other senior officials of the commission, along with the chief electoral officer, the state police nodal officer and representatives of Central and state enforcement agencies.

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The meeting followed a workshop on first level checking (FLC) of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units to train officials and personnel in the technical and administrative procedures involved. Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra said the FLC process in the districts would commence on November 12.

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