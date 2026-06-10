Election Commission to train Deputy Commissioners ahead of SIR exercise

As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Election Commission is organising a two-day training programme for Deputy Commissioners across the state. The training sessions will be held on June 11 and 12.

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On June 11, the training will take place at SAS Nagar for Deputy Commissioners of SAS Nagar, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Malerkotla, Bathinda, Mansa, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur districts.

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Deputy Commissioners from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Moga, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts will attend the training session in Ludhiana on June 12.

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Under the SIR of electoral rolls, house-to-house surveys will be conducted from June 25 to July 24. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 3, following which claims and objections can be filed from August 3 to September 2.

“The government is taking the SIR exercise seriously. It will help ascertain the actual number of voters, identify those who may have shifted elsewhere, eliminate duplicate voter registrations and remove the names of deceased voters. The exercise will help cleanse the electoral database comprehensively. The voter list of 2003 has been taken as the base, and voter mapping is being carried out accordingly in 2026,” said a Deputy Commissioner.

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The official added that all aspects of the exercise would be discussed in detail during the training sessions, and any queries raised by Deputy Commissioners would be addressed by Election Commission officials.