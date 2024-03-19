Chandigarh, March 19
The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the Jalandhar deputy commissioner, an additional director general of police and a deputy inspector general of police in Punjab, according to an official statement.
The transfers come three days after the poll panel announced the Lok Sabha polls.
The action has been taken on the basis of a complaint received, the statement said.
The Election Commission (EC) issued the directions for the transfer of Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and ordered that he be posted at some other place which should not be his home district.
It must also be ensured that the officer be transferred out of the district and not posted within the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, the statement said.
The EC has asked for the names of three officers to appoint one to the post of deputy commissioner of Jalandhar.
Besides, the EC also ordered the transfer of Additional Director General of Police (Ropar Range) Jaskaran Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav.
It has ordered that these two officers be transferred and not posted within the same parliamentary constituency.
The commission has asked for three names each for the appointment process for the posts. Both these police officers are going to retire in April and June, respectively.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case
The petition of the AAP national convenor, who has been aske...
Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG
The transfers come three days after the poll panel announced...
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers
BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta is the first one to be admini...
Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat
With Sandhu in the fray, BJP hopes to win back Amritsar wher...
Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma
The high court upholds the conviction and life sentence impo...