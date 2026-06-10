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Home / Punjab / Election department prepared to conduct Special Intensive Revision in state: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer

Election department prepared to conduct Special Intensive Revision in state: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer

The programme, conducted from June 8 to 10, witnessed participation from nearly 650 officials and employees representing all 117 Assembly Constituencies

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:26 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra.
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Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra on Wednesday said that the accuracy of electoral rolls is crucial for strengthening democratic values in the country.

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She was addressing the valedictory session of the three-day state-level training programme organised by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), regarding the house-to-house enumeration exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026, scheduled to commence across the state from June 25.

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The programme, conducted from June 8 to 10, witnessed participation from nearly 650 officials and employees representing all 117 Assembly Constituencies across the 23 districts of Punjab. The participants included Additional District Election Officers (ADEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Election Tehsildars, District Master Level Trainers (DMLTs) and technical staff. She said that with the completion of this training, the election department is prepared to conduct Special Intensive Revision in the state.

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Mitra said that it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to implement the instructions of the Election Commission of India with utmost dedication and sincerity during the SIR-2026.

She further informed that training programmes for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be conducted across all districts of Punjab from June 11 to June 24, she added.

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