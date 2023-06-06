 Elections to MCs, panchayat samitis likely in September : The Tribune India

Elections to MCs, panchayat samitis likely in September

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 5

The elections to five municipal corporations and 42 other local bodies are likely to be held in September. These will be held consecutively with the elections to 153 panchayat samitis and 23 zila parishads.

There is near unanimity in the party that the elections should be held one after the other so that the code of conduct is imposed only once for the elections. This is keeping in mind the party’s plans to roll out various development projects in the run-up to the General Election due next year.

MC poll Due since February

  • The elections to 42 municipal committees and four Municipal Corporations — Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala — have been due since February, while elections to the Phagwara MC since 2020
  • These will be held consecutively with the elections to 176 panchayat samitis and zila parishads

Senior party functionaries have confirmed that the issue has been discussed at the top level in the party, after which a consensus has emerged that the elections to all urban and rural local bodies be held consecutively.

The elections to 42 municipal committees and four Municipal Corporations - Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala — have been due since February, while elections of the Phagwara Municipal Corporation are due since year 2020.

Holding these elections in September makes sense for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as it will help strengthen the party at the grassroot level. This, in turn, strengthens its chances at the hustings for the 2024 General Election. Though the ruling party will try to build its political narrative around the dole of 300 units of free power to domestic consumers, sources say that the party is looking at ways to roll out the Rs 1,000 monthly stipend promised to women by August. It is also hoped that by that time, the changes in public education and healthcare would have caught the voters’ fancy.

AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said the party preparation was in full swing for the urban and rural local body poll.

“I am in the process of meeting those persons who want to join AAP and spread the party’s message of good governance. Soon, you will see councillors, zila parishad and panchayat samiti members joining the party along with agriculture cooperative society members,” he said.

