Eligible women beneficiaries overshoot by 19 lakh in Punjab

With 38 lakh new registrations under the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana in July, a total of 71 lakh women have come under the ambit of the scheme to receive monthly financial assistance.

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Initially, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government estimated that the number of eligible beneficiaries (over 18 years of age) would be 52 lakh. However, the actual number has already overshot the estimate by 19 lakh beneficiaries.

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Of these, 32.96 lakh beneficiaries registered in June received the first instalment (Rs 1,000 per month for the general category and Rs 1,500 per month for reserve category women) in July.

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The state government has disbursed Rs 1,149.59 crore in financial assistance for the July-September trimester. “In July, 37 lakh women have registered under the scheme. They will get the assistance in the first week of August,” the CM said.

Officials said anomalies in registration of eligible beneficiaries were being removed by door-to-door verification, wherever a mismatch in documents had been detected.

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“The process will be completed by the month-end, and 100 percent eligible beneficiaries in the state will start getting the assistance from August 1,” said an official.

Of the 117 Assembly segments, 66 have more than 50,000 beneficiaries. Further, the registrations are high in the reserved segments and in smaller districts.

In larger districts—Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Mohali—the registrations are yet to catch up.

The lowest number of registrations (30,073) are in Ludhiana (West), the segment represented by minister Sanjeev Arora, who is behind bars in a money laundering case.