‘Embezzlement’: Akalis demand Vigilance probe against Charanjit Singh Channi

Faridkot, December 31
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today asked the state government to order a Vigilance probe against former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi into the expenditure incurred on the marriage of his son.
Parambans Singh, general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleged that there was a huge misappropriation of funds in
the organisation of the state-level “Dastaan-e-Shahadat” function during Channi’s tenure.
Quoting information collected by a Bathinda resident, the SAD leader claimed that Rs 97 lakh was spent to raise the stage for the programme.
The process of allotment of tenders to make arrangements for this function was finalised in a day, he alleged.
Alleging that the funds shown spent on the function were actually spent on the lavish marriage arrangements of the former Chief Minister’s son, the Akali leader alleged that the one-day rent of a chair was shown as Rs 800 for this programme and a cup of tea served during the programme cost Rs 2,000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...