‘Embezzlement’: Akalis demand Vigilance probe against Charanjit Singh Channi

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 31

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today asked the state government to order a Vigilance probe against former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi into the expenditure incurred on the marriage of his son.

Parambans Singh, general secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleged that there was a huge misappropriation of funds in

the organisation of the state-level “Dastaan-e-Shahadat” function during Channi’s tenure.

Quoting information collected by a Bathinda resident, the SAD leader claimed that Rs 97 lakh was spent to raise the stage for the programme.

The process of allotment of tenders to make arrangements for this function was finalised in a day, he alleged.

Alleging that the funds shown spent on the function were actually spent on the lavish marriage arrangements of the former Chief Minister’s son, the Akali leader alleged that the one-day rent of a chair was shown as Rs 800 for this programme and a cup of tea served during the programme cost Rs 2,000.