Emergency, ambulance services will be strengthened to save precious lives: Health Minister Balbir Singh

Patiala, January 8
Punjab’s new Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research and Elections Dr Balbir Singh has said that emergency and ambulance services in the state will be strengthened to save precious life of a patient during the first few golden hours.
The Health Minister emphasised that his priority would be to implement programmes outlined by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the grassroots level to provide high-quality health facilities to the state residents.
Singh was received here at Circuit House by MLAs Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Kulwant Singh Bazigar, I.G. Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and S.S.P. Varun Sharma. He was accorded Guard of Honour by the Patiala police.
Talking to media person, Singh said a special action plan drawn up by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a permanent solution to drugs will be implemented accordingly. He said the Health Department and the police will work together to eradicate the drug menace.
Singh thanked the party high command, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the people of Punjab. He said that he will live up to the trust reposed in him and fulfil his responsibility with dedication and diligence. Under the plans drawn up by the Chief Minister to make state a ‘Rangala Punjab’, major changes will also be in the Health Department and new programmes will be launched every week for public welfare.
The Health Minister asked officials to give priority to quality health services besides transparently providing people-friendly administrative services.
Singh also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Dukh Niwaran Sahib and Mandir Sri Kali Devi. He was accompanied by his wife Rupinderjit Kaur Saini, son Rahul Saini, Balwinder Saini and advocate Manpreet Singh.
