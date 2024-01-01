Malerkotla: Eminent citizens vow to save youth from drug abuse, violence

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, December 31

Eminent citizens and intellectuals of the region have resolved to launch a coordinated movement to keep a check on deterioration and criminalisation of politics in the state so that the youth can be saved from falling prey to the menace of social evils, including drug abuse and violence.

Announcement was made during the concluding session of an event held by Global Punjab Foundation at Jandali Kalan village near here today. Professor Amarjit Singh Sidhu chaired the meeting while Padam Shri poet Surjit Patar and Sahit Academy Award winner Sarabjit Singh Savi were keynote speakers. Global Punjab Foundation chairman Dr Harjinder Pal Singh Walia informed that laureates of the region had resolved to work for sensitising masses about the need to check deterioration of governance during the forthcoming year.

“As suggested by majority of thinkers led by Patar and Savi, a programme has been drafted according to which periodic meetings of laureates associated with the foundation will be held to evaluate implementation of government policies by the administration at various levels,” said Walia, maintaining that the foundation would only send suggestions to the government and not interfere in its functioning. Savi and Patar were felicitated by the organisers on the occasion. Professor Jagdev Singh Jandali, Dr Sukhdev Singh and Venu Gopal Kaushal were prominent among others who spoke.

Will review policy implementation A programme has been drafted according to which periodic meetings of laureates will be held to evaluate implementation of various govt policies. — Dr Harjinder Pal Singh Walia, chairman, Global Punjab Foundation

