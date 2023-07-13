 Employed adult not dependent child of ex-serviceman, says HC : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Employed adult not dependent child of ex-serviceman, says HC

Employed adult not dependent child of ex-serviceman, says HC

Employed adult not dependent child of ex-serviceman, says HC


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 12

In a significant judgment liable to change the way posts are reserved for wards of ex-servicemen in recruitment processes, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the expression “dependent child” is not restricted to emotional dependence, but entails financial dependence as well.

The Bench made it clear that the employed major child of an ex-serviceman, who was a professionally qualified doctor, did not fit in the definition of “dependent child”.

Justice Anil Kshetarpal said the reservation under the Punjab Recruitment of Ex-Servicemen Rules, 1982, would be available only once in life regardless of the nature of appointment. The rules did not make a distinction between regular, temporary or contractual appointment. It was not explicitly provided that the benefit, once in lifetime, was only regarding regular and not temporary or contractual appointment.

Appearing before Justice Kshetarpal’s Bench for petitioner Rajneesh Bhanot, counsel Puneet Gupta and Anil Rana submitted that a recruitment notice was issued for filling up 133 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers.

Gupta contended that respondent-candidates, who had already availed the benefit of the appointments under the rules with the National Health Rural Mission, were ineligible. The State, on the other hand, submitted that such respondent-candidates were previously not holding a regular post. As such, they could not be said to have availed the benefit under the rules.

Justice Kshetarpal asserted the un-amended 1982 Rules did not throw a light on the word “dependent”. As such, literal or dictionary meaning was required to be examined. The expression “dependent child” would take its colour from financial dependence in the context of recruitment.

Justice Kshetarpal said the respondents were qualified Ayurvedic medical doctors already in job under the National Rural Health Mission, though on contractual basis. The service rules did not qualify or elaborate upon the word “dependent”. It would, as such, be inappropriate to hold that an employed major child and a qualified doctor continued to be financially dependent on his parents.

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

