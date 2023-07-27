Employees continue stir as MLA refuses to budge

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 26

The Deputy Commissioner Office Employees’ Union of Punjab has decided to continue its strike to demand an apology from Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha over his alleged unauthorised checking of tehsildar office.

Tejinder Nangal, the president of the union, said the state-level strike would continue until the MLA tenders a public apology. Protesters blocked the road in front of the DC office from 1 pm to 2.45 pm on Wednesday.

Chadha had paid a ‘surprise’ visit to the tehsildar office in Ropar on July 18, during which he found that a resident of Chak Dheran village had to shell out Rs 3,000 against the required fee of Rs 1,300 for a registration deed. After encountering two other similar cases, he wrote a letter to the Ropar DC to take action against the officials responsible for the ‘duping’ of visitors at the tehsil office.

The development led to a furore among the employees of the DC office, who joined hands with the officials of the Revenue Department to protest the MLA’s visit, claiming that he was not authorised to conduct such inspections or summoning office record. The protesters alleged that Chadha had posted videos of the visit on social media to portray them as corrupt.

After the deadlock led to stalling of routine work at the DC and tehsil offices, the district administration and Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa tried to bring both parties to a compromise but in vain. As no breakthrough was achieved, the union continued their protest and staged a state level dharna in front of the DC office today.

Did nothing wrong: Chadha

Sources said a meeting was held in Chandigarh the presence of Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa on Tuesday evening

Union leaders insisted on an apology from MLA Dinesh Chadha, but the latter assert that he had not done anything wrong

