Employees’ demands being considered: Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Sangrur, November 20
Talking about protests by various employee unions over their pending demands, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said they were under serious consideration of the government.
“The CM and ministers are repeatedly meeting various unions. But employees should also understand that there is a procedure for every official work of the government and we have to follow that,” said Cheema.
He said the Punjab Government, which recently approved the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), was committed to implementing it.
“The OPS will benefit more than 1.75 lakh government employees who are currently covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS). Since the formation of our government in Punjab, we have been working hard for the welfare of our employees and residents,” said Cheema after attending a function here.
He alleged since after the approval of the OPS, political opponents had lost ground in Punjab and other states, they were making baseless allegations against the government.
“Our Cabinet is committed to take more people-friendly decisions in near future. We are working for the state, while a majority of ministers of the previous governments worked for their vested interests,” said Cheema.
