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Home / Punjab / Employees lay siege to Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s residence

Employees lay siege to Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s residence

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot/Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:45 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Employees and pensioners at Sandhwan village in Faridkot.
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Employees, pensioners and workers from five districts — Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Moga and Muktsar — laid siege to Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s residence at his native village Sandhwan here on Saturday, accusing the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promises.

Employee leaders said the state government was paying 42 per cent dearness allowance to its employees and pensioners, while several other states were paying up to 60 per cent. They demanded that the AAP government clear the DA arrears and raise it to 60 per cent.

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Farmers, labourers up in arms

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The BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) staged protests outside the residences of four Punjab ministers, accusing the AAP government of failing to address the concerns of farmers and agricultural labourers. The demonstrations were held outside the residences of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, minister Dr Baljit Kaur and Power Minister Tarunpreet Sond.

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