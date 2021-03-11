Employees & pensioners gherao minister Baljit Kaur in Malout

Muktsar, August 21
Demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, a large number of pensioners and government employees, under the banner of the Punjab-UT Employees and Pensioners Joint Front, today gheraoed Cabinet minister Baljit Kaur outside the Edwardganj Guest House at Malout.
The protesters from Muktsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka and Moga districts first took out a protest march in the town. Later, they gheraoed the Cabinet minister who was sitting in a vehicle. The protesters also raised slogans against the state government and handed over a memorandum to the minister.
The protesters said the Aam Aadmi Party had before the elections made several announcements regarding the pensioners, but it didn't fulfil these. They urged the minister to fix their meeting with the Chief Minister or otherwise they would strengthen their agitation.
Notably, the minister had come to the guest house to participate in an eye check-up camp. When the protesters gheraoed her vehicle, she alighted from it and met them. She also assured the protesters that their meeting would be fixed with the CM in near future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him