Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 12

In three months, the state government employees will get 119 per cent dearness allowance with effect from July 1, 2015. An undertaking to this effect was given before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by an Additional Advocate General appearing for the state of Punjab.

The undertaking came after the state counsel admitted before Justice Anil Kshetarpal’s Bench that employees were entitled to the benefit.

The government also admitted that identically situated employees will be treated alike without discrimination

Justice Anil Kshetarpal asserted that further orders in the matter were not required to be passed in view of the facts

The matter was brought to Justice Kshetarpal’s notice after Kuljeet Singh and other employees moved the court for the release of the benefit. Among other things, the petitioners sought the release of allowance on the ground of parity with similarly situated employees.

Seeking the issuance of directions to the state and other respondents for granting the benefit, the petitioners through counsel Amrik Singh claimed that the identically situated employees in another petition had been granted the benefit.

Appearing before Justice Kshetarpal’s Bench, Amrik on the previous date of hearing contended that the benefit, however, was restricted only to those petitioners, forcing other employees to file cases in the high court for relief.

As the petition came up for a resumed hearing before Justice Kshetarpal’s Bench, Additional Advocate General RK Kapoor admitted that the government employees were entitled to the grant of benefit at the rate of 119 per cent from July 1, 2015.

Taking up the matter, Justice Kshetarpal also recorded his undertaking that “not only the petitioners, but all other similarly situated employees shall be granted the benefit within a period of three months from today positively as there cannot be discrimination between the various identically situated employees”.

Before parting with the case, Justice Kshetarpal asserted that further orders in the matter were not required to be passed in view of the facts.

As such, the plea was being disposed of.

The order came just four days after Justice Kshetarpal issued notice of motion to the state and other respondents before directing the listing of the case for final disposal in “the urgent list”.