Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, November 1
An encounter broke out between police and gangsters at Manik Rai village on Adampur-Bhogpur road on Tuesday morning.
Heavy police force has been deployed at the place since 6am as police suspect gangsters to be hiding in sugarcane fields.
Drones are also being used at the site.
It is a joint operation being carried out with Delhi Police.
Details are awaited.
