Encroachment at sports stadium in Rajpura village removed, court told

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 26

Less than a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court told the Patiala Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police to either act in accordance with its orders or explain why contempt proceedings should be not initiated, the state has removed the “entire encroachment” at a sports stadium at Neelpur village of Rajpura tehsil.

‘Saroop’ Shifted to gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib placed in the building of the sports stadium has been shifted to a gurdwara at Kharoli under the supervision of granthis as per the Sikh maryada. Rajpura EO

As the case came up for resumed hearing, a report by the Rajpura Municipal Council Executive Officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate was placed before the Bench of Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Harsh Bunger. Among other things, it said: “Guru Granth Sahib placed in the building of the sports stadium has been shifted to a gurdwara at Kharoli under the supervision of granthis as per Sikh maryada. Every article which may be connected thereto has also been removed from the premises accordingly.”

The case pertains to alleged encroachment sought to be made upon a sports stadium built by the Neelpur gram panchayat on 20 acres of shamlat land. The matter was brought to the notice of the Bench after a petition was filed by Gurdip Singh and another petitioner against the state of Punjab and other respondents contending that the sports stadium was sought to be encroached upon.

“It has been asserted that a Nishan Sahib has been installed there and with the erection of the Nishan Sahib, a Gurdwara Sahib is being sought to be shaped therein so that the stadium cannot just be encroached upon, but can never be thereafter recovered,” the Bench was told.

Placing before the Bench some photographs to substantiate their contentions, the petitioners had added that the stadium was built from the grant received from the Punjab Government, apart from local sources and resources. However, no one was being now allowed to enter the stadium or use it. The gate, too, had also been blocked.

Taking a note of the contentions, the Bench, on a previous date of hearing, had directed immediate action for removal of the encroachments, “if the facts stated by the petitioners in the writ petition were found to be correct”.

The Deputy Commissioner was also directed to ensure that the stadium gate, if blocked or locked, was immediately opened and proper security was provided therein. Directions were also issued to ensure there was “no expansion of further encroachment”,

Before parting with the case, the Bench took note of the fact that the petitioners’ counsel did not deny the removal of all encroachments, but submitted action was yet to be taken regarding illegal allotment of shamlat land.

The Bench also recorded the state counsel’s submission that any/all allotments made after the issuance of a notification in the matter would be reviewed and necessary action would be taken in accordance with law.