Encrypted apps, fake KYC SIMs, GPS drones fuel drug trade in Punjab

Drug trafficking networks operating from across the border in Pakistan are increasingly adopting advanced methods such as encrypted communication platforms like Skred and Zangi, virtual numbers, forged KYC-based SIM cards and GPS-enabled drones to evade detection and facilitate the cross-border delivery of contraband into Punjab, sources privy to the developments said.

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With the Centre intensifying its crackdown on narco-terrorism and the drug menace, the Ministry of Home Affairs has received inputs from the Punjab Police seeking the establishment of more drone laboratories. These facilities would help scrutinise the flight log data of drones sent across the border by Pakistan-based drug syndicates, sources aware of the matter said.

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In recent years, drone-based smuggling has emerged as a major threat to border states, particularly Punjab. Since 2021, drone-assisted drug trafficking has witnessed an exponential rise, making Punjab the worst-affected border state in the country, a government source said.

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In 2025 alone, 305 drone-related drug trafficking incidents were reported nationwide, of which 298 occurred along the Punjab border, resulting in the seizure of about 460 kg of narcotic drugs.

The haul included 448 kg of heroin, nine kg of methamphetamine and three kg of opium, reflecting the concentration of this emerging threat in the state, sources said.

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Sources further pointed out that Punjab, owing to its proximity to the international border, remains vulnerable to cross-border smuggling activities, with an emerging nexus involving narcotics trafficking, illegal arms supply and terror financing.

Although the Centre has established a four-tier Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism to ensure regular coordination among central ministries, state governments, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, sources in the security and police establishment said Punjab continues to face significant risks.

Drug syndicates are increasingly relying on encrypted messaging platforms to coordinate the illegal supply of narcotics and arms into India from across the Pakistan border.

What makes the issue even more challenging, sources said, is that these applications are difficult to intercept, making them a major challenge for law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, to monitor investigations into significant drug cases, including those involving narco-terrorism, the Centre has set up a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC). So far, four state-level JCC meetings have been held in Punjab by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to tackle organised drug syndicates and their links to terror financing.

However, despite these measures, the challenges outlined above persist and were recently flagged to the Centre during a brainstorming session of police officials from border districts chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with Punjab highlighting these concerns in particular.