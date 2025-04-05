DT
End fast, talk to Centre: Bittu appeals to farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal

End fast, talk to Centre: Bittu appeals to farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal

Union Minister of State for Food Processing said the Union Government had held a series of meetings on demands of farmers and wanted to continue the talks
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:54 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. File
Union Minister of State for Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday appealed to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his indefinite fast and join talks with the Centre over their demands.

In a video message addressed to Dallewal, Bittu said, “Your health is important and your life is precious for the people of Punjab as your leadership would always be needed for the struggle of farmers and farm labourers.”

Bittu said during the Lok Sabha session that concluded on Friday, BJP ministers and senior leaders of the party kept asking him about the well-being of Dallewal.

The MoS, Railways, said the Union Government had held a series of meetings on demands of farmers and wanted to continue the talks.

Bittu said he was making the appeal to Dallewal from his side, on behalf of the Centre and the people of Punjab.

The Union Minister of State said he understood the pain of farmers as he also belongs to a farming family. He wished Dallewal success in his mission so that he could continue to serve the people of Punjab for a long time.

He urged Dallewal to give up his fast and join the meeting with the Centre on May 4.

