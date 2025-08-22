The nearly five-decade-long association between ace comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla and his close friend Bal Mukand Sharma — a duo that kept Punjab laughing through some of its darkest years — has come to an emotional halt with Sharma mourning the loss of his lifelong companion.

Their friendship began in 1977 as classmates at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as both of them had enrolled for BSc together.

What started as campus camaraderie soon blossomed into a celebrated partnership. Together, they featured in audio cassettes, stage performances, and the iconic Chhankata series — with Bhalla playing Chacha Chatar Singh and Sharma his witty ‘bhatija’.

Their sharp satire, rooted in the Mirasi tradition of Punjab, captured the struggles, humour and contradictions of Punjabi life, especially in the post-militancy 1990s.

“A part of my heart is dead. I cannot imagine life without him,” Sharma said, recalling their decades-long bond. Both lived in close proximity in Mohali and remained inseparable, even if not always on stage.

Last year, Sharma had organised a surprise birthday party for Bhalla, underlining their personal closeness beyond the limelight.

While Bhalla soared to fame with the revival of the Punjabi film industry, Sharma pursued a government career, serving as Executive Director at Markfed, before retiring as Chairman, Punjab State Food Commission.

Their satire often unsettled the powerful. In 2003, during Capt Amarinder Singh’s first tenure as Chief Minister, a sharp political banter performed in Patiala led to a backlash.

“Rishwat nu kahe di nath pai, rishwatkhori dun swai, Bhanda nu vi hath vikha te, bale bhalle patne pa te, NPA te la te tale, jad opposition tangi suli, phir Chatra kehre bagh di muli.” (Corruption has doubled in the state where even comedians have been taught a lesson. A noose has been put around the neck of the Opposition and in such a situation, Chatra (Bhalla) is a non-entity.)

Sharma recollects that the incident took place in 2003, adding, “We fearlessly performed political satires at a time when it was very challenging to do so.”

An influential officer had allegedly pressed then PAU Vice-Chancellor KS Aulakh to suspend Bhalla, who was also part of the teaching faculty of the university at that time.

However, strong support from the media, PAU faculty and fellow satirists like Jaspal Bhatti and Gurpreet Ghuggi and now-Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann forced the government to retreat.

Through Chhankata, Bhalla gave Punjabi audiences timeless characters — Chacha Chatar Singh, the wise village elder dissecting politics; Bhana, the naive NRI; and many others, each reflecting everyday Punjabi society with humour and pointed commentary.

“We studied and worked together since 1977. His passing away is not just my personal loss but a blow to Punjabi art and cinema,” Sharma said with a heavy heart.

Bhalla had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment. He breathed his last in the early hours on Friday at Fortis hospital in Mohali.