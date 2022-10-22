Energy Action Plan for Punjab on the cards

Chandigarh, October 21
In yet another move aimed at making optimum use of natural resources, Punjab will soon come up with an Energy Action Plan.
The plan would help in reducing greenhouse gas emission by adopting new and innovative clean energy technologies, said Sumeet Jarangal, Chief Executive, Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA).
He was addressing a capacity-building workshop on training needs assessment for the State Energy Action Plan, here. Jarangal said PEDA was striving hard to achieve the target of 2,500-MW renewable energy capacity in Punjab.
He said different departments of the state, which were till date merely energy consumers, would now play a pivotal role in the energy transition and development of future energy systems.
