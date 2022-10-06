Energy-efficient building in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

In a bid to promote energy conservation and showcase energy efficiency in buildings, the government has decided to construct a Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC)-compliant building in Mohali.

Minister Aman Arora said the Housing Department had allocated a 1500 sq metre piece of land to the Punjab Energy Development Agency in Sector 65, SAS Nagar.

