Enforcement Directorate attaches Ludhiana firm's properties worth Rs 24.94 crore

Ludhiana, June 28
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached the properties worth Rs 24.94 crore of Pure Milk Products, a Ludhiana-based company, and Charanjit Singh Bajaj and Gurdeep Kaur, both directors/guarantors of the company, in connection with bank fraud case.
The properties attached included land, building, plant and machinery at Alamgir village, Malerkotla Road, Ludhiana, and various immovable properties in the names of Bajaj and Gurdeep.
The ED had initiated investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019 based on a complaint filed by the State Bank of India against the company and its directors/guarantors for forgery, cheating and other offences and misappropriation of loan amount to the tune of Rs 60.74 crore. A chargesheet has been filed before the CBI special court, Mohali.
Investigation conducted by the ED revealed that Pure Milk Products had fraudulently availed loans from the State Bank of India by forging books of accounts.
The ED had conducted search action in this case on December 27, 2022, at 11 locations in Punjab, which led to the seizure of property related documents, mobile phones, gold coins and Indian currency totaling to Rs 1.15 crore.
Further investigation is in progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28