Enforcement Directorate attaches Ludhiana firm's properties worth Rs 24.94 crore

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached the properties worth Rs 24.94 crore of Pure Milk Products, a Ludhiana-based company, and Charanjit Singh Bajaj and Gurdeep Kaur, both directors/guarantors of the company, in connection with bank fraud case.

The properties attached included land, building, plant and machinery at Alamgir village, Malerkotla Road, Ludhiana, and various immovable properties in the names of Bajaj and Gurdeep.

The ED had initiated investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019 based on a complaint filed by the State Bank of India against the company and its directors/guarantors for forgery, cheating and other offences and misappropriation of loan amount to the tune of Rs 60.74 crore. A chargesheet has been filed before the CBI special court, Mohali.

Investigation conducted by the ED revealed that Pure Milk Products had fraudulently availed loans from the State Bank of India by forging books of accounts.

The ED had conducted search action in this case on December 27, 2022, at 11 locations in Punjab, which led to the seizure of property related documents, mobile phones, gold coins and Indian currency totaling to Rs 1.15 crore.

Further investigation is in progress.