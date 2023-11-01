Enforcement Directorate raid on Amritsar liquor contractor office

Amritsar, October 31

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided an office of a wine contractor in Amritsar, who reportedly shared business interests with Mohali AAP MLA Kulwant Singh.

An ED team reached the contractor’s office being run in a house at Block D, Ranjit Avenue, around 8 am and continued its search until 6 pm. During the raid, the ED team questioned the liquor contractor and examined the records. The team also summoned the employees responsible for cash collection and cashiers of the firm and questioned them.

The contractor is associated with one of the major liquor groups in Punjab and all transactions were reportedly managed from this office. Sources said there are some connections of the contractor with the Delhi liquor policy case. — TNS

Offices of Ludhiana drug lord raided

ED teams raided the offices and other premises of drug lord Akshay Chhabra in Ludhiana

He had been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in January this year. The liquor vends where he had invested money were sealed

The agency has already been tracking his money trail and investments made by him in the business. The offices of Janta Land Promotors Ltd in Ludhiana were also raided

#Enforcement Directorate #Mohali