Enforcement Directorate raids 25 places, seizes Rs 4.5 crore cash

Jalandhar, November 1
As the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at 25 locations, including residential and commercial premises in Ludhiana, Mohali, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Sriganganagar, the agency recovered Rs 4.5 crore.
It also seized mobile phones, laptops, documents related to money trail and property transactions. The investigation had been initiated on the basis of a case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau against drug lord Akshay Chhabra and associates under various provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. During the investigation held by the NCB earlier, it had recovered 20.326 kg heroin from Chhabra and other associates. The ED investigation has revealed that Chhabra had generated a huge proceeds out of the illegal drug trade. — TNS
