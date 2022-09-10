ED seizes Rs 32 lakh, cellphones under PMLA after raids on AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has seized Rs 32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives after it raided the premises of AAP Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra and some others.

The searches were conducted as a part of its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

“The ED officials recorded our statement and asked various questions about our loss-making companies. They did not find any document. They took Rs 32 lakh and three mobile phones from my house. The cash had come from two banks and we have all the record. The officials have asked us to produce bank statements and we will do the needful,” Gajjan Majra told The Tribune.

Four months ago, the CBI had conducted searches at his properties in connection with a bank fraud case of over Rs 40.92 crore. In the same case, the ED officials conducted searches at various properties, including the MLA’s residence, on Thursday.

“Since our party has been getting good response in other states also, the Centre has been misusing various agencies to defame AAP leaders. I have nothing to hide and we are not afraid as everything is transparent,” said Gajjan Majra.

“We have taken loan against property. The bank can sell the property to recover its money. We have shared all details with the ED,” said the AAP MLA.

‘Turnover inflated, loans diverted’

The ED said the searches were carried out at the business and residential premises of the accused and their associates in Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Khanna, Payal and Dhuri

“Incriminating evidence was seized relating to bogus firms through which turnover of a company was inflated and loans were diverted,” the ED said

