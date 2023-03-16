Engg institute workers not paid for 39 months

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 15

Without salaries for the past 39 months, all 103 employees of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, an autonomous college, now hope to get their dues soon. After Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal raised the issue in the Assembly in the Budget session, the government has assured quick action.

“The government has started the process to adjust all employees in various colleges. The government should take quick action as all 103 employees are facing serious financial problems for the past 39 months. At present, there are only 11 students in the college,” said Kamal Garg, a lecturer.

Some staff members said after an employee committed suicide by hanging himself in the office in March last year, they along with activists of the BKU (Ugrahan) had protested and the government had released their salaries for six months.

“Many employees have sold their properties, including plots, to meet their expenses as neither the government banks nor private financiers are willing to lend money,” said another employee.

Another employee said almost all staffers were willing to be adjusted in other colleges as they know that the Lehra college could not be revived immediately.

“I have proposed to start a degree college, polytechnic and ITI in the building. The government has started the process to adjust the staff in other colleges,” said the MLA.