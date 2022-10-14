Ensure compliance with food safety Act, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 13

In an order liable to change the way action is initiated against food adulterators, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana, along with the UT Adviser, to issue necessary guidelines for ensuring flawless prosecution and meticulous compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The direction — during the festive season when adulteration is rampant — came after Justice Aman Chaudhary of the High Court took note of the fact that the initial eagerness displayed by the state agencies in acting against the adulterators dwindled with serious discrepancies occurring in the sample-drawing process.

The judgment assumes significance as 18 per cent of the food items sold in markets from July to September last year just before the onset of the festive season were found to be substandard by the Punjab Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Justice Chaudhary observed that the state in right earnest initiated prosecution under the Act by carrying out inspections. The same was a must to achieve the objectives of the Act, to safeguard the citizens and to act as a deterrent to others. However, the court, at the same time, was constrained to note that the eagerness to bring the guilty to book seemed to fade away somehow during the process.

It became evident when serious discrepancies occurred either in not drawing the samples in the requisite manner or the same not being commensurate with the quantity required to be sent for examination as per the Act/regulations.

It also became evident when the requisite samples were not sent by adhering to the timeline, in not filing the complaints timely “or with due competence of the complainant or the authority”. It could further be seen in not pursuing the cases diligently against the persons responsible. As a result, those flouting the Act went scot-free by taking advantage of the lacuna in the prosecution, rendering futile the entire exercise undertaken by the state machinery.

“The state is directed to forthwith look into these aspects and ensure strictest compliance with the provisions of the Act in order to achieve the purpose and object of its enactment and the repercussions of food adulteration on the citizens for which it is, thus, imperative that the prosecution under this Act must be absolutely flawless,” Justice Chaudhary directed.

Before parting with the matter, Justice Chaudhary also directed the forwarding of a copy of the order to the Chief Secretaries and the Adviser for issuing the necessary guidelines “as deemed appropriate in this regard”. The Bench also quashed a complaint filed by a food inspector, a summoning order, dated June 15, 2015, and its consequent proceedings against a wholesaler after hearing senior counsel RS Rai for the petitioner, analysing the matter and going through the rival contentions.