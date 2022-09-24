Ensure fair prices to help farmers opt for diversification: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Ludhiana, September 23
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state was ready to adopt crop diversification, but the Central Government must come up with a mechanism to give assured remunerative prices for the crops.
“Crop diversification will not only help in checking the depleting water table, but also make agriculture a profitable venture,” he said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.
“The Centre must ensure fair prices to help farmers come out of the wheat-paddy cycle,” said the Chief Minister.
Recalling the contribution of Punjab to making the country self-reliant in foodgrain production, the Chief Minister said hard working and resilient farmers of the state had provided food security to the country in testing times. “Now when a few more states are producing paddy, attempts are being made to deprive Punjab farmers of the MSP, which is unfair,” he said.
The CM said the Centre imported pulses worth 120 billion dollars annually from other countries whereas it was not ready to provide the MSP to farmers of the state who were ready to cultivate such crops.
The Chief Minister also urged the PAU to intensify research and bring a new revolution in agriculture through technical interventions. He added the state government was promoting Verka to promote dairy farming.
#Agriculture #bhagwant mann #Punjab Agricultural University PAU
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...