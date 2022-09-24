Ensure fair prices to help farmers opt for diversification: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state was ready to adopt crop diversification, but the Central Government must come up with a mechanism to give assured remunerative prices for the crops.

“Crop diversification will not only help in checking the depleting water table, but also make agriculture a profitable venture,” he said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Kisan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.

“The Centre must ensure fair prices to help farmers come out of the wheat-paddy cycle,” said the Chief Minister.

Recalling the contribution of Punjab to making the country self-reliant in foodgrain production, the Chief Minister said hard working and resilient farmers of the state had provided food security to the country in testing times. “Now when a few more states are producing paddy, attempts are being made to deprive Punjab farmers of the MSP, which is unfair,” he said.

The CM said the Centre imported pulses worth 120 billion dollars annually from other countries whereas it was not ready to provide the MSP to farmers of the state who were ready to cultivate such crops.

The Chief Minister also urged the PAU to intensify research and bring a new revolution in agriculture through technical interventions. He added the state government was promoting Verka to promote dairy farming.

#Agriculture #bhagwant mann #Punjab Agricultural University PAU