Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who has been monitoring the state’s relief and rescue operations from his hospital bed, has ordered the delivery of food and medical aid to those affected by the floods.

Recovering at a private hospital, Mann had convened a meeting with Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, DGP Gaurav Yadav and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the CM was told that more than 3,87,898 persons had been directly displaced, affecting more than 20 lakh people in 2,050 villages across all 23 flood-affected districts, severely affecting the economy of the state.

Due to these floods, 48 people have lost their lives so far, while three persons are reported to be still missing in Pathankot.