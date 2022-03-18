Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 17

A letter has been issued by the Department of Health and Family welfare directing Civil Surgeons and heads of district units of health department to ensure proper functioning of government hospitals and health centres across the state.

The letter issued by the Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, has directed the staff members to be punctual and reach and leave hospitals on time. It also directed Civil Surgeons to ensure proper treatment, free medical tests and medicine for patients visiting government-run hospitals. They have also been told to lay emphasis on ensuring cleanliness and wearing of uniform, which is mandatory for the employees. Employees must also wear their ID cards during work hours, the letter states.

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power in the state, the focus is on improving health and education infrastructure across the state.