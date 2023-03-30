Ensure poll code not violated , says Bajwa

Chandigarh, March 29
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa has called upon the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure the implementation of the model code of conduct in letter and spirit during the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, scheduled for May 10.
Bajwa said the commission, in order to ensure a level-playing field for all candidates, must ask the government to immediately remove pictures of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the mohalla clinics, which could provide advantage to the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the bypoll.
