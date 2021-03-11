Ensure power supply for paddy, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges Centre

New Delhi, April 25
CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday impressed upon Union Power Minister RK Singh to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Punjab during the ensuing paddy season.
The CM, who called on the Minister here this evening, apprised him about the power requirement of the state in wake of the coming paddy season. Singh assured Mann that the Centre would sympathetically consider the demands of the state government. —
