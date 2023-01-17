Ensure proper arrangements for G20: Mann

Chandigarh, January 16
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the G-20 summit slated to take place at the holy city of Amritsar in March and June.
At a meeting here today to review the arrangements of the mega event, the CM unequivocally said that no stone should be left unturned in making this event a huge success. He said all of them were fortunate to have got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
