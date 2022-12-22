Ensure Punjabi on signboards, DCs told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

To implement CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement to write in Punjabi language on all boards across the state, Higher Education and Languages Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has instructed all DCs to make this campaign a mass movement. Apart from this, instructions have been given to check the use, purchase and sale of China thread.

Last evening, at a meeting with all DCs through video-conferencing, Hayer said to give respect to the mother tongue Punjabi, the CM directed that Punjabi must be accorded the first priority on all boards in the state till February 21 on the day of International Mother Language Day so that the government does not need to impose fines after this.

This work should be started from major public places and big brand shops and shopping malls of the districts, said Meet Hayer appreciating the efforts of the Patiala police to write name plates in the Punjabi language.

He also directed strict compliance with the order of banning the China thread, taking serious note of the incidents involving the same. He appreciated the unearthing of a large number of cases of china thread by Amritsar district administration.