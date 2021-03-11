Ensure release of Sikh detainees: Sukhbir to PM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene to ensure the release of all Sikh detainees languishing in different prisons in the country even after completion of their life sentences on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence which is also being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the SAD president said the former had made a commitment for the release of the Sikh detainees on the occasion of 550th Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev in 2019 when it commuted their life sentences, besides commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to life.

Sukhbir said the Sikh prisoners had served the full tenure of the sentence handed out by the courts. “Their period of incarceration in various jails far exceeds the tenure of the judicial orders and stretches up to as many as 27 years.”