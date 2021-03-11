Ensure safety of minorities: Panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

The National Commission for Minorities has approached the Ministry of External Affairs with a request to ensure safety of Sikh community living in Pakistan in the wake of Sunday’s killing of two of its members in Peshawar. “The sentiment of Sikhs and concern for their safety is being taken up with the Ministry of external Affairs, with the request to ask Pakistan to ensure the safety of Sikhs living there,” NCM Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Monday said.

“Killing of Sikhs and abduction of Sikh girls for conversion in Pakistan is unacceptable,” Lalpura added. Two turbaned Sikhs, Ranjeet Singh (42) and Kuljeet Singh (38) — both shopkeepers — were shot dead while they were sitting in their shops.