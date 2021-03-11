Ensure safety of minorities: Panel

New Delhi, May 16
The National Commission for Minorities has approached the Ministry of External Affairs with a request to ensure safety of Sikh community living in Pakistan in the wake of Sunday’s killing of two of its members in Peshawar. “The sentiment of Sikhs and concern for their safety is being taken up with the Ministry of external Affairs, with the request to ask Pakistan to ensure the safety of Sikhs living there,” NCM Chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Monday said.
“Killing of Sikhs and abduction of Sikh girls for conversion in Pakistan is unacceptable,” Lalpura added. Two turbaned Sikhs, Ranjeet Singh (42) and Kuljeet Singh (38) — both shopkeepers — were shot dead while they were sitting in their shops.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’