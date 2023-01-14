Ensure security of NHAI property: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh, January 13
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state of Punjab to ensure that adequate security and safety arrangements are made in terms of the ‘state support agreement’ to safeguard the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) property.
The direction by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj was issued to ensure that “the trespassers do not take on the remaining toll plazas and to restore normalcy at the illegally seized toll plazas”. The state was also asked to file a response regarding the steps taken for removal of trespassers from the toll plazas/NHAI properties already been taken over by the protesters.
Directions were also issued for the submission of a status report in the matter. For the purpose, Justice Bhardwaj fixed February 16 as the deadline. The directions came after senior advocate Chetan Mittal on the NHAI’s behalf submitted that the protesters had illegally seized 13 of total 34 toll plazas.
The petitioners apprehended that the protesters were likely to take over the remaining toll plazas operated by the petitioner-NHAI as well and would take recourse to illegal collection of toll/user fee from the commuters.
Justice Bhardwaj was hearing NHAI’s petition, claiming a daily loss of around Rs 1.33 crore.
