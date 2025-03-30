Ensure tough action against pastor Bajinder: Gargaj

Officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has asked the state government to ensure safety of the two women who had accused pastor Bajinder of subjecting them to abuse and sexual exploitation. The move came hours after the two women met him with their pleas at the Akal Takht secretariat on Saturday.

At a meeting lasting less than an hour, the victims said that after the filing of FIRs, they had been receiving threats from Bajinder’s associates. That was why they approached the Akal Takht, they said.

The Jathedar asked the government to take strict action against Bajinder and ensure safety of the victims. He also appealed to Christian religious leaders to take stand against such persons.

The women shared details of the atrocities committed against them by Bajinder. They said they were subjected to abuse and sexual exploitation at his dera.

The Jathedar expressed concern that although FIRs had been registered against Bajinder, action against him was being delayed.