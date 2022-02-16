Environment not on any party's agenda

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 15

With leaders across the party lines busy indulging in mudslinging and loose talk during their campaigns, key issues such as environment and rising pollution has taken a back seat.

Despite rising air and water pollution in Punjab, the political parties are yet to address the issues comprehensively during their rallies. The crucial issue is missing from interactions and even rallies with politicians talking more about providing freebies and improving roads and sewerage.

While environment activists continue to demand the inclusion of the ‘Green Manifesto’ during polls for a systematic solution to the menace, the issue is not being openly addressed. Even if the manifesto of all parties mentions pollution and ways to fight it, the promises are hardly fulfilled. “The recent spike in air pollution is something that needs to be added to the manifesto of all political parties,” says environment activist Balbir Singh Seechewal. —