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Home / Punjab / Environmental conservation, high thinking students' true wealth: Dr Inderjit Kaur, president of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society

Environmental conservation, high thinking students' true wealth: Dr Inderjit Kaur, president of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society

216 meritorious students from 96 schools awarded scholarships worth Rs 4.32 lakh under 'Sarbat Da Bhala Student Welfare Scheme'

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:38 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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With photo of Dr Inderjit Kaur with the scholarship awardee students in Faridkot on Sunday.
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Demanding urgent need to protect the environment, Dr Inderjit Kaur, president of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar, today urged students to actively safeguard water, air and nature by completely shunning single-use plastics and polythene bags.

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Speaking as chief guest at a scholarship distribution ceremony organised under the "Sarbat Da Bhala Student Welfare Scheme" at Dasmesh Dental College here, she said environmental conservation and high thinking represented the real wealth of students. She also spoke about Pingalwara's ongoing social welfare initiatives and distributed free educational literature among the students and teachers present.

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The event, organised by the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle in collaboration with "Care One Care All" (Australia), saw 216 needy and meritorious students, selected from 96 schools across the Faridkot-Bathinda-Sri Muktsar Sahib zone, awarded scholarships totalling Rs 4,32,000 along with saplings of fruit-bearing trees. Project Coordinator Dr Gurpreet Singh said the deserving students were shortlisted through a rigorous process involving a written examination and interviews.

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Dr Inderjit Kaur motivated the students to set high goals in life and work tirelessly to achieve success while maintaining discipline. Jatinderpal Singh, co-founder and life trustee of the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, detailed the organisation's various welfare programmes and advised the students to utilise their scholarship funds wisely, while Gurcharan Singh spoke on the theme "Big Goals, Big Achievements" for a successful student life.

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