Erratic weather worries farmers across Punjab ahead of harvesting

An erratic turn in the weather pattern under the influence of a western disturbance has left farmers across Punjab concerned, with reports of crop-flattening emerging from parts of Ludhiana, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur following high-velocity winds coupled with rain.

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A sudden and localised hailstorm coupled with high velocity winds struck Sardulgarh in Mansa district, damaging houses and crops on Monday.

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The wheat procurement season will officially begin on April 1, with the state government announcing that all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth operations. Over 1,897 procurement centres have been notified, and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been set at Rs 2,585 per quintal.

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“However, the farmers are having their eyes fixed at the skies fearing any more rain may perish their hopes of a bumper harvest,” said Pres Singh Bhangu, president of the All India Kisan Federation. He said that at some places around Patiala, Rajpura, Nabha and Ghanaur, the recently sown musk melon and cucumber crop had been affected.

The standing wheat crop, which is nearing harvest, has been affected in patches, raising fears of disruption in harvesting operations.

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Experts said the current spell of rain might delay early harvest, while the steady drizzle had revived memories of past instances when unseasonal showers had damaged crops close to harvest.

Gurjit Singh Brar, Director Agriculture, said the situation was being closely monitored. “In a few areas, high-velocity winds and rain have been witnessed. There is no cause for alarm as the situation is under control. Reports of crop-flattening have come from some patches of Ludhiana, Sangrur and Gurdaspur, but it is unlikely to impact the overall yield,” he said.

Under the impact of the active western disturbance, the state is witnessing cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds at some places.

With rabi crops, particularly wheat and mustard, at the maturity stage, strong winds and possible hailstorm pose a threat of lodging and potential yield loss. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised farmers in affected regions to postpone harvesting, even as another western disturbance is expected to impact the region around April 2.

Agronomists noted that while light rainfall could benefit crops in moisture-stressed areas, prolonged wet conditions might affect grain quality and delay harvesting.

Punjab has around 34.5 lakh hectares under wheat this season, making the crop vulnerable to even minor weather fluctuations.

The back-to-back western disturbance beginning from the second week of March follows an unusually warm period, with temperatures in February and early March recorded nearly 5°C above normal, raising fears of heat stress. In some areas, farmers reported a violet tinge in wheat — often linked to temperature fluctuations.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, dispelled fears, terming the discolouration a temporary response. “As long as temperature remains below 35°C, the crop remains safe,” he said.