Erred in jail inmate assault case probe, Punjab tells High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 18

Less than a week after the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that a false affidavit had prima facie been filed in a jail inmate’s alleged assault case, the police have admitted that IPS officer Sukhminder Singh Mann, posted as Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Prisons) (Amritsar Circle), did not conduct inquiry in a fair and proper manner.

Justice NS Shekhawat’s Bench was also told that a letter had also been written to the Secretary, Department of Jails, for initiating departmental proceedings against the DIG. Taking up the matter, Justice Shekhawat directed ADGP and DIG (Prisons) (Amritsar Circle), to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing. The Hoshiarpur District and Sessions Judge was also directed to submit a detailed report regarding an application submitted by the petitioner-inmate.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before Justice Shekhawat’s Bench, the ADGP, in an affidavit, stated that the inquiry conducted by Mann was grossly defective. He further submitted that IGP (Prisons) Roop Kumar Arora had been appointed inquiry officer to look into the matter. Unconditional and unqualified apology for the wrong averments made in the earlier affidavit was also tendered before the Bench.

Justice Shekhawat was hearing a petition filed against Punjab and other respondents by Harinder Pal Singh through counsel Amit Agnihotri. The Bench, on a previous date of hearing, was told that eight CCTV cameras were installed in front of a gurdwara and temple inside the jail by their management committees. It was further stated in the affidavit that only jail employees could be seen in the footage and not prisoner Harinder Pal Singh. It was further stated that the prisoner was neither beaten, nor suffered injury, as per the inquiry officer.

Agnihotri, on the other hand, played footage from his pen-drive during the court proceedings following which Justice Shekhawat asserted it was apparent from the recording that some person was being beaten up by jail officials inside the premises.

“In the prima facie opinion of the court, a false affidavit has been filed before this court. The ADGP, Punjab, Chandigarh, as well as the DIG is directed to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing,” Justice Shekhawat had then asserted.