Home / Punjab / Espionage case: Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh sent to judicial custody

Espionage case: Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh sent to judicial custody

Singh was alleged to be in close touch with Haryana-based influencer Jyoti Malhotra
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:33 PM Jun 09, 2025 IST
YouTuber Jasbir Singh
A Mohali court on Monday sent Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh arrested on espionage charges to judicial custody.

Singh was produced before the court after the completion of his two-day police remand.

Post his arrest on June 4, he was sent to three-day police remand, following which it was extended for two days.

Singh’s counsel Mohit Dhupar said he will be produced in court again on June 23.

Jasbir Singh, alias Jaan Mahal (41), who hails from Mahlan Village in Rupnagar District, was running a YouTube channel “JaanMahal Video” with over 11 lakh subscribers, ostensibly posting travel and cooking vlogs.

Singh was alleged to be in close touch with Haryana-based influencer Jyoti Malhotra, who is in judicial custody on charges of spying for Pakistan.

After Singh’s arrest, Punjab Police claimed that it unearthed a “terror-backed espionage network” linking him to Pakistani intelligence and army officials.

Police said that the YouTuber was allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

Singh was found to be associated with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO), was in contact with a Pakistan High Commission official who was last month expelled from New Delhi on charges of spying and had met Pakistan Army officials during one of his three visits to the neighbouring country, police said previously.

Singh was also found to be associated with Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network.

The accused travelled to Pakistan on three occasions including in 2020, 2021 and 2024, and came into direct contact with ISI officers, who subsequently cultivated and recruited him to carry out espionage activities within India, police added.

Investigations revealed that Singh attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish’s invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers.

After Malhotra’s arrest, accused Singh reportedly attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection.

Singh is accused of relaying sensitive information about the movement of the Indian Army and other inside activities of the country to Pakistan.

