Ludhiana: ETO, excise inspector held for taking Rs 5L bribe

Chandigarh, December 15
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday nabbed Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Sandeep Singh and Excise and Taxation Inspector Vishal Sharma for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.
A VB spokesperson said the accused, posted in the GST wing of the Excise and Taxation Department, Ludhiana, had been arrested on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar of Sarabha Nagar.
He said the duo was demanding a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in lieu of writing off fine imposed on his firm, but a deal was struck at Rs 12 lakh.
