ETS inks MoU with Chitkara University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 7

The recent unfortunate developments in the Indo-Canadian relations has led to apprehensions in the minds of students trying for admissions there. The admission and travel process has also been badly affected. This was stated by global senior vice-president of the Higher Education and Work Skills of the Educational Testing Service (ETS) Rohit Sharma while addressing a press conference here today.

At the same time, he clarified that TOEFL, which had been approved by Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) recently, has witnessed a 100 per cent success rate for those appearing through the ETS.

The ETS has a network of at least 1,000 ambassadors in Punjab for reaching out to students. Test centres have been opened in Bathinda, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Chandigarh. Aspirants also have the option to appear from their own homes, Sharma added.

The country manager of the ETS, Sachin Jain, said, “There has been a more than 59 per cent increase in TOEFL test takers in 2022 as compared to the previous years.” The ETS signed an MoU with Chitkara University. It was also announced that Canam Consultants would start TOEFL preparatory classes in five cities.

