ETT teachers, cops clash near CM’s residence

A scuffle broke out today between members of the 5994 ETT Unemployed Adhyapak Union Punjab and cops near the residence of Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on the Sangrur-Patiala main road when the union members were heading towards the CM’s residence.

The protesters were raising slogans in support of their demand for the issuance of the appointment letters to the remaining 3,300 ETT teachers.

The protesters were led by the state president of the union Surinderpal Gurdaspur, who said that out of the 5,994 posts of the ETT, the state government had issued a list of 2,670 ETT Adhyapaks so far for appointment, while the remaining teachers had been waiting for the issuance of their appointment letters. He also said that the recruitment process of all 5994 ETT teachers should be completed immediately.

Earlier, the unemployed ETT teachers gathered near the Verka milk plant here, from where they marched towards the residence of the CM to raise their voice but were stopped by the police. The protesters alleged that some of them also sustained internal injuries during the scuffle.

They lifted the dharna when the administration gave them assurance of a meeting with the CM. State press secretary of the union Gurpreet Sama said in case the CM did not hold a meeting with them or postpone the meeting for long, they would intensify their agitation.